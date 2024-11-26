Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

PK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

NYSE:PK opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 752,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 245,973 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 367,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 179,884 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,875.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 223,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

