Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 1,658,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,405,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $773.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.

In other news, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $125,738.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,625.38. This trade represents a 14.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,373.50. This trade represents a 48.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,045 shares of company stock worth $2,755,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4,374.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 304,890 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 179,235 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 619,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

