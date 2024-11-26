NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,998,013 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 544,320 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 9.84% of NXP Semiconductors worth $5,999,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.6% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 75,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

