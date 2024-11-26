Nwam LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,071,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

