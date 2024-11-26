Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 240,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

