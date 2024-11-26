Nwam LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,029,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

