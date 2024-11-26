Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.75 and last traded at $88.43, with a volume of 26553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.56.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

