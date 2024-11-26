Nomura Securities Upgrades Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) to “Strong-Buy”

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of KC stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.