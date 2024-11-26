Nomura Securities Upgrades Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) to “Strong-Buy”

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.62.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KC
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 3.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Key Analyst Upgrades: Why These Stocks Are Getting a Boost
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.