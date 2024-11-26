Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.