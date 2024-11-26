Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 423.50 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 420.50 ($5.28). Approximately 595,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 323,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.09).

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 418.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 707.42. The company has a market capitalization of £424.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,586.21%.

In other Next 15 Group news, insider Helen Hunter acquired 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,881 ($18,690.03). Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

