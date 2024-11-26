Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) CEO Rachel Mcminn Buys 47,500 Shares

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) CEO Rachel Mcminn purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,476,323.60. The trade was a 3.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neurogene Stock Up 9.9 %

Neurogene stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,243. Neurogene Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurogene by 906.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 457,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurogene

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.