National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.91 and last traded at $98.33, with a volume of 100418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.56.

NTIOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.8081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

