Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.06. 379,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,007. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,075,000 after acquiring an additional 494,988 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 108.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,003,000 after acquiring an additional 540,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

