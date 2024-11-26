Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,522 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,340 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,418 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,965,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,494 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,018 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

