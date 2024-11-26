Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Nova were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nova by 89.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nova by 15.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Nova during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.80.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $176.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.30 and a 200-day moving average of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.44 and a twelve month high of $247.21.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

