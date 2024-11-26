Michael S. Clifton Sells 125,000 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,592. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 58.0 %

Shares of RGTI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,405,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,062,273. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $528.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

