MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 752002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 482.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 76.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

