Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.