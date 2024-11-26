Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 83392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.25 ($1.09).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.36. The firm has a market cap of £47.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,062.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is presently 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

