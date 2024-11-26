Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,938 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $34,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,262,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DORM stock opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.42.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 3,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $441,706.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,783.54. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,012. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

