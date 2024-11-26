Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 60,946 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,946 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $44,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 451.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11,871.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,679. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

