Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,511 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Herc were worth $26,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 650.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Herc by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 369.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 704.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.25.

Herc Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HRI opened at $228.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Herc’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,408.32. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

