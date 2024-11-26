Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,424,795 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424,795 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.60% of Option Care Health worth $31,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Bank of America downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

