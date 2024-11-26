Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $30,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PB opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $91,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,381. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,887.40. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $174,264. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.