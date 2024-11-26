Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $40,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in StepStone Group by 749.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 264,811 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 225,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 399.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $50,191.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,578.30. The trade was a 25.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $204,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,320.71. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

