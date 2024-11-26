Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 3.7 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $521.89 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $572.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.17.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

