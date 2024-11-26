Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for BBIO Earnings

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued on Sunday, November 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of BBIO opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,116.78. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,831,545 shares of company stock valued at $150,056,923. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,540 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,760,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 131,743 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

