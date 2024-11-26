Lawrence Marcus Sells 30,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,536.55. This represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SOUN stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $8.03. 66,467,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,196,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOUN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 97.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 298.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

