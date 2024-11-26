Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $23,888,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $7,438,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

