Larson Financial Group LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,197,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,538 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 269,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0705 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

