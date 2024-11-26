Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 6,382 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 1,753.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TECL stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.