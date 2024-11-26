Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. KKM Financial LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $6,885,000. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total transaction of $4,117,971.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,884 shares in the company, valued at $274,643,622.24. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.35, for a total value of $215,317.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,634.85. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,218 shares of company stock valued at $65,819,414. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $565.11 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $602.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.71.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

