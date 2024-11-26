L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 156,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This trade represents a 15.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $240.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.37 and a 52 week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

