Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,688,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $20,773,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 730,121 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,449.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 524,609 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 89.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 731,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

