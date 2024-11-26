Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Hold

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

