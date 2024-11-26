Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$36.50 to C$42.00. The company traded as high as C$36.80 and last traded at C$36.80, with a volume of 25229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.91.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
