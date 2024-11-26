iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $205.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

