iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 172540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.