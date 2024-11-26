iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 172540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
