iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.88 and last traded at $115.39, with a volume of 839167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.13.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

