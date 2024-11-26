iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 470059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $551.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECH. Bcwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

