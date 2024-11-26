Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 871406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
