Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 68,422 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $537,796.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,860,159 shares in the company, valued at $454,780,849.74. The trade was a 0.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $702,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.97. 913,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,076,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 556,835 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,928,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.