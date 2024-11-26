Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) versus enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Head to Head Review

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

enGene has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -66.38% -56.00% Immunovant N/A -56.40% -52.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for enGene and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 8 1 3.11 Immunovant 0 0 11 0 3.00

enGene currently has a consensus target price of $31.43, suggesting a potential upside of 279.11%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $48.10, suggesting a potential upside of 78.88%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than Immunovant.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enGene and Immunovant”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A N/A -$99.92 million N/A N/A Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($2.22) -12.11

Summary

enGene beats Immunovant on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

