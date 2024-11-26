Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 175.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OPENLANE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Price Performance

NYSE:KAR opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $20.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia purchased 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $286,918.18. This represents a 53.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

