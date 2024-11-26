Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

