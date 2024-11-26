Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of WisdomTree worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 410,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,644 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,788,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194,369 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 150,257 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,051.98. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 67,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at $100,169,263.88. The trade was a 0.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

