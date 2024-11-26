Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

