Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Decreased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,477 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $215,998,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,764,000 after buying an additional 149,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.3 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

