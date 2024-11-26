Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,532,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after purchasing an additional 253,519 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth $16,540,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,243,000 after buying an additional 130,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

XPO Stock Up 1.8 %

XPO opened at $151.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.07. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.