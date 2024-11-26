Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,312,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

